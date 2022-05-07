The Asian Pacific American Institute for Congresional Studies has issued the following message on behalf of the family of former Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta, who passed away on May 3 at the age of 90.

Please join the Mineta family for a special message to the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities this Saturday, May 7, at 5 p.m. EST (2 p.m. Pacific). Please do not hesitate to pass the notice in your network.

Please RSVP at: https://apia.vote/Mineta2022

At the end of the short program, we will provide an opportunity for you to stay on and access break-out rooms so you can be in community together for an informal gathering until 6 p.m. Please be sure you have the latest Zoom application.

Memorial services pending. In the meanwhile, the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) is collecting messages of condolences for the family. We encourage you to visit APAICS’ website at www.apaics.org to share a story, comment or photo.