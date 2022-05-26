The San Francisco Giants honored Norman Mineta during a game at Oracle Park on May 21. (Courtesy Mineta Legacy Project)

The Mineta Legacy Project Team has announced that a public memorial service for former Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta will be held on Thursday, June 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the San Jose Civic Auditorium, 135 W. San Carlos St., San Jose.

A memorial service will also be held on Saturday, June 11, at National United Methodist Church, 3401 Nebraska Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C.

The Mineta family requests that for your health and safety and that of other guests, everyone be vaccinated and wear a mask.

For more information and to RSVP, go to: https://www.minetalegacyproject.com/memorial-services

In addition, the San Francisco Giants honored Mineta on May 21 with a moment of silence immediately prior to the national anthem. The occasion was Japanese Heritage Day at Oracle Park and Kristi Yamaguchi took to the mound to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Mineta, who passed away on May 3 at the age of 90, served as secretary of transportation under President George W. Bush and secretary of commerce under President Bill Clinton, and represented Silicon Valley in Congress for two decades. Incarcerated as a boy at Heart Mountain in Wyoming, he was instrumental in the passage of the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, which provided redress and an apology to Japanese Americans incarcerated by the government during World War II.

The Mineta Legacy Project Team, which produced “Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story,” consists of Dianne Fukami, Debra Nakatomi and Amy Watanabe. The documentary has been broadcast on PBS and is available for viewing at https://vimeo.com/424965737 until the end of June.