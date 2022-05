LONG BEACH — Ondo practice is being held every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center, 1766 Seabright Ave.

Dancers from the ondo group recently performed at the 626 Night Market at the OC Fairgrounds. An event is planned for Saturday, July 30, at LBJCC (details TBA).

For updates, visit the Long Beach Ondo group on Facebook.