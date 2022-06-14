Photo by GEORGE HOWARD

MONTEBELLO — The Nanka Kenjinkai Council held its 18th annual golf tournament on May 27, with dozens of golfers and dignitaries taking part at Montebello Golf Course.

The event was suspended for three years due to the pandemic, so the return offered the more than 100 in attendance a chance to get reacquainted and reunite for a day of golf.

Yoshinori Ikari accepts the winner’s trophy from Naokazu Kanno of the Japanese Consulate in Los Angeles, flanked by (from left) Kenjinkai Council President Richard Watanabe, third-place finisher Toshifumi Sugimori, second-place winner Izumi Ohara, and tournament chairperson Miyoko Nishimoto.

Yoshinori Inokari from Fukushima Prefecture was the day’s big winner, turning in the tournament low net and receiving the Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles Cup.

Individuals, private companies and nonprofit organizations were involved in organizing the event, that featured hole-in-one and closest-to-the-pin prizes.

Proceeds from the tournaments fund various activities of the nonprofit Nanka Kenjinkai Kyogikai, and helps support other Japanese American nonprofit organizations.

Left: Akemi Yamamoto drives from the fairway. Right: The day’s low gross of 76 was turned in by Phillip Yamauchi.

Photos by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo (except where noted)