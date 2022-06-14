MONTEBELLO — The Nanka Kenjinkai Council held its 18th annual golf tournament on May 27, with dozens of golfers and dignitaries taking part at Montebello Golf Course.
The event was suspended for three years due to the pandemic, so the return offered the more than 100 in attendance a chance to get reacquainted and reunite for a day of golf.
Yoshinori Inokari from Fukushima Prefecture was the day’s big winner, turning in the tournament low net and receiving the Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles Cup.
Individuals, private companies and nonprofit organizations were involved in organizing the event, that featured hole-in-one and closest-to-the-pin prizes.
Proceeds from the tournaments fund various activities of the nonprofit Nanka Kenjinkai Kyogikai, and helps support other Japanese American nonprofit organizations.
Photos by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo (except where noted)