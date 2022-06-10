Anime Expo, “the largest anime convention in North America,” has reinstated their proof of vaccination or negative test requirement after significant backlash online.

This change comes less than a day after their initial decision to waive the requirement weeks before the event.

Anime Expo had announced on Twitter that proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will not be required for entry into the event. COVID cases have more than quadrupled since April, according to government data.

Anime Expo tickets, which are nonrefundable, went on sale last January.

The original tweet, which had over 1,800 replies and 4,200 retweets, received harsh criticism from attendees.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health “strongly recommends that undoor mega event operators check for proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative viral test result prior to entry.” Los Angeles County defines a “mega event” as an indoor event with 1,000+ attendees or an outdoor event with 10,000+ attendees. Anime Expo had over 115,000 attendees in 2019.