Former President Bill Clinton speaks at UC Irvine in 2012. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

SAN JOSE — Former President Bill Clinton is among the scheduled speakers at Norman Mineta’s public memorial service, according to The San Jose Mercury News.

The service in Mineta’s hometown is set for Thursday, June 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the San Jose Civic Auditorium, 135 W. San Carlos St.

Mineta (Nov. 12, 1931-May 3, 2022) served as mayor of San Jose in the 1970s and was a member of Congress for two decades before being appointed secretary of commerce by Clinton, becoming the first Asian American member of the Cabinet. Mineta subsequently became secretary of transportation under President George W. Bush.

Upon hearing of Mineta’s death, Clinton said in a statement, “He was a staunch defender of civil liberties and civil rights,an important voice for science and technology, and a champion of infrastructure and public transit.”

Other speakers at the San Jose memorial will include San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, former Assembly Speaker Willie Brown, former U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, former U.S. Rep. Mike Honda, and members of the Mineta family, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Mineta’s body will lie in state in the San Jose City Hall Rotunda on Wednesday, June 15, and the public is invited to pay their respects from 1 to 7 p.m.

Two other public services are planned:

• Saturday, June 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at National United Methodist Church, 3401 Nebraska Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C.

• Saturday, June 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo.

For more information and to RSVP, go to: https://www.minetalegacyproject.com/memorial-services