Rafu Staff Report

In the June 7 election, businessman Jon Kaji finished first in the race for the District 1 City Council seat in Torrance.

Jon Kaji hoists a bottle of sake to celebrate his election to the Torrance City Council on Tuesday.

Results on Wednesday showed Kaji in first place with 1,295 votes (44.67 percent), followed by Deputy District Attorney Dave Zygielbaum with 646 (22.28 percent), small business owner and educator David M. Kartsonis with 486 (16.76 percent), and retired educator Jimmy Gow with 472 (16.28 percent).

“I wish to thank the residents of North Torrance for their vote of confidence,” said Kaji. “What matters is results and I am committed to working together to make our local community the destination of the South Bay.

“Thanks to my wife and family along with my supporters both in Torrance and across the nation. We put together the right strategy and executed the plan.

“After walking about 250 miles in District 1, I’ve met many of my fellow 25,000 residents and will seek their guidance as we improve our infrastructure, reduce crime and create more job opportunities.”

Kaji was joined by about 100 supporters at his campaign office. He hoisted a celebratory sake to cap off the successful campaign.

In the Torrance mayoral election, City Councilmember George Chen finished ahead of former City Councilmember Cliff Numark, 10,344 (57.08 percent) to 7,779 (42.92 percent).

Gardena City Councilmember Rodney Tanaka

In Gardena, City Councilmember Rodney Tanaka was headed for re-election with 2,808 (42.98 percent). Challenger Wanda Love and incumbent Harout (Art) Kaskanian were vying for the second open seat, 1,926 (29.48 percent) to 1,799 (27.54 percent).

In the race for Gardena city treasurer, businessman Guy Hajime Mato led with 1,500 (37.75 percent), followed by financial counselor Louis Enriquez with 1,464 (36.85 percent) and business owner Kathleen Susan Evans with 1,009 (25.40 percent). The winner will succeed J. Ingrid Tsukiyama, who did not seek re-election.

In San Dimas, technology industry executive Eric Nakano was far ahead in the race for the District 2 seat on the City Council with 623 (73.21 percent). His opponent, sales executive Brandon Moon, had 228 (27.79 percent).

In the race for Los Angeles County Superior Court, Office No. 118, Deputy District Attorney Keith Koyano was third out of six candidates with 116,162 (17.83 percent). Deputy District Attorney Melissa Hammond finished first with 193,858 (29.76 percent), followed by attorney Carolyn Jiyoung Park with 128,441 (19.72 percent). Also running were Deputy District Attorney Georgia Huerta (100,511, 15.43 percent), Supervising Administrative Law Judge Klint McCay (96,200, 14.77 percent), and Deputy County Counsel S. “Shawn” Thever (16,242, 2.49 percent).

In the 66th Assembly District, incumbent Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) finished first with 34,300 (58.92 percent). His Republican opponent, business owner George Barks, was second with 23,911 (41.08 percent).