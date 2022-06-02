Dominating on possession and far more shots on goal did not add up to a victory for Angel City FC on Sunday, as visiting NJ/NY Gotham FC scored the only goal of the match for a 1-0 win.

Gotham’s Ifeoma Onumonu rocketed a shot inside the near post in the 57th minute for the lone score.

The match featured Jun Endo of Angel City and Gotham’s Nahomi Kawasumi, both of whom have been popular members of Japan’s national team.

On his mindset of dominating the second half with no outcome: “We were not able to finish those chances; that’s going to be something that we are going to continue to work on,” Endo said after the loss. “The first half was not the best start. In the second half, I wanted to build on the energy we were finding before halftime. That’s a team effort moving forward. We want to go in with that confidence we had in the first half.”

Photo by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo