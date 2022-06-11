CRFT by Maki is celebrating Suehiro Cafe’s 50 years serving the Little Tokyo community.

Pre-order available now until June 13.

The anniversary package includes:

50th anniversary T-shirt

Commemorative pint glass with Suehiro IPA draft (must be finished on site)

Your choice of Mom’s house special (vegetarian) or Obasan’s curry rice

Pick-date is June 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Suehiro Cafe, 337 First St. between Central and San Pedro

You may also purchase the T-shirt itself for delivery.

Info: crftbymaki.com.