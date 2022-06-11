A funeral service for Kimiko Matsukawa, 92-year-old, Hakalau, Hawaii-born Nisei, who passed away in Los Angeles on May 26, 2022, will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St., Los Angeles, 90007.

She is survived by her son, Ronald (Sanae) Matsukawa; daughter, Judi (Randy) Taketa; granddaughters, Christie Matsukawa and Amanda Taketa; sister, Hideko Okimoto of Honolulu, Hawaii; also survived by other relatives in Japan and Hawaii.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449