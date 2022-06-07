Santa Rosa’s Hanne Thomsen has added yet another impressive title to her running resume, after placing first in the girls’ 3200 meters at the CIF State Div. 3 track and field championships on May 28.

She won a state cross-country title last fall.

The only frosh among more than two dozen runners in the race, the Montgomery High School star finished ahead of the field with a time of 10 minutes, 6.8 seconds.

Thomsen told MileSplit.com that she felt somewhat intimidated as the only first-year runner in the competition, but she had confidence in her preparation.

“With the training I’ve been doing this year, I feel that I deserve to be here, and that I can compete against the seniors and other girls,” she said.

Thomsen – who happens to be the great-great-granddaughter of Rafu Shimpo co-founder Seijiro Shibuya – is pictured above after the victory with Montgomery High School coach Melody Karpinsky.

Photo by Cynthia Nakatani