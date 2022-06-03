Lisa Ling recently visited the Go For Broke Monument in Little Tokyo while doing research for her HBO Max show “Take Out with Lisa Ling.” (Go For Broke National Education Center)

The 23rd Go For Broke Monument Anniversary Virtual Tribute will be held on Saturday, June 4, at 2 p.m.

Pre-show at 1:45 p.m. will feature “Honor a Veteran” photo gallery tributes.

Watch live on Go For Broke National Education Center’s YouTube and Facebook.

Keynote speaker: Sela Masaki, grandchild of Tomoki Masaki, 100th Infantry Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team.

Hosted by David Ono, ABC 7 news anchor and GFBNEC board member, and Mitch Maki, GFBNEC president and CEO.

Every year on the first Saturday in June since 1999, GFBNEC has held a community gathering in Little Tokyo to commemorate the Go For Broke Monument, a striking dedication to honor the more than 16,000 Japanese American men and women who bravely served during World War II.

This hallmark tribute event will be broadcast live this year in order to ensure the continued safety and health of veterans and the community. With new perspectives and voices, the program will highlight the remarkable stories of courage, patriotism and sacrifice of Japanese American soldiers of World War II and the relevance of their legacy to the issues of our nation faces today.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact the Development Department at (310) 328-0907 or development@goforbroke.org.