From left: Emily Kumagai, Jaclyn Tomita, Ariel Imamoto and Kendra Motoyasu display an American flag, with 48 stars, signed by Japanese American incarcerees at a Memorial Day gathering on Sunday at the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center in Pacoima. Earlier in the day, the flag was taken to Nikkei Senior Gardens for residents to sign. Inspired by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Roberta Hayashi, Karen Korematsu and civil rights attorney Dale Minami, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Johnny Cepeda Gogo obtained World War II-era, 48-star flags with the goal of having them signed by camp survivors and displayed at museums and colleges throughout the country. He has held signings at other L.A.-area locations, including Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute and the Japanese Americn National Museum. Below: Tsutomu Ige, a Nikkei Senior Gardens resident, adds his signature. He was incarcerated at Rowher, Ark.

Photos by BACON SAKATANI