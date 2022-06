A private graveside memorial service for Janet Sachiko Osaka, 70-year-old, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Sansei, who passed away on May 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, was held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery, with Rev. Michael Furuyama, from L. A. Holiness Church officiating.



She is survived by her siblings, Dennis Osaka and Carol (Rex) Namba; also survived by many relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449