Norman Y. Mineta during interview at Mineta Transportation Institute in San Jose, March 2015. (Courtesy Mineta Legacy Project)

The Japanese American National Museum invites you to celebrate the extraordinary life of Norman Y. Mineta, chairman of the Board of Trustees, on Saturday, June 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

JANM valued Mineta for his leadership and the wealth of contributions he made to the advancement of equality, justice, and liberty for all. Join us as we honor his exceptional life and legacy and his deep and abiding commitment to our community and to building a just future for coming generations.

All are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life either in person or online. JANM will open at 12 p.m. on that day and admission will be free.

Please note that seating is limited and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis with RSVP. Please RSVP online and arrive early to allow for parking and seating. Seating will begin at 9:45 a.m. Overflow seated viewing of the event livestream will be available in the Tateuchi Democracy Forum.

Nearby public parking is available at Japanese Village Plaza at 335 E. Second St., and at the Aiso Street Parking Garage at 101 N. Judge John Aiso St. Carpooling is strongly recommended.

RSVP: https://www.janm.org/events/2022-06-25/norman-y-mineta-celebration-life