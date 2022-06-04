Jon Hatamiya (Photo by Lan Nguyen Photography)

The Jon Hatamiya Big Band is back in full swing with a slate of appearances this month, highlighted by a full concert at Second Home Hollywood on June 16.

“We are thrilled to return to a lot of the music that we used to play at our Blue Whale shows before all the COVID shutdowns, ” Hatamiya wrote. “After being a featured art¬ist at the Angel City Jazz Fest in October and the San Joaquin Valley Jazz Festival in February, we’ll be doing one set at one of L.A.’s newest outdoor venues.”

Hatamiya will also appear as a guest trombonist this Saturday, June 4, at NoPanda in Pasadena, with the Marcello Carelli New Era Sextet at Second Home Hollywood on Thursday, June 9, and with Dolphin Hyperspace at ETA Highland Park on Sunday, June 12.

Second Home Hollywood is located at 1370 N. St. Andrews Place. Showtime: 8 p.m. General admission: $25. Limited tickets available; for information, email hello@samfirstbar.com.

https://jonhatamiya.com

https://www.facebook.com/jonhat