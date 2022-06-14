A private graveside service for the late Leslie S. Sakioka, 68-year-old, California-born, long-time resident of Anaheim, who passed away on May 26, 2022, was held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier.

Predeceased by her parents, Shizuo and Tsuruko Alice; as well as her brother, Sidney; she is survived by her aunts and cousins.

In lieu of flowers or koden, the family suggests donation in her memory to Bichon Rescue Brigade, Orange County Buddhist Church or an animal rescue organization.

