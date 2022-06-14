The late Miyuki Iwaki, born in Hawaii, longtime resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully in Garden Grove on May 7, 2022, at 111 years old. A private memorial service was held on Sunday, June 12, at Fukui Mortuary.

She is survived by her children, Marion Wada, Dorothy (Shig) Kawata, Arthur Iwaki and Margaret Scherick; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers or koden, the family kindly requests donations be made to Seicho-No-Ie in Gardena.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441