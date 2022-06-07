CAMARILLO — A 25-year-old Camarillo man, identified by authorities as David Hoetzlein, was arrested for killing his mother and disposing of her body in a dumpster at the apartment complex where they lived. He faces murder charges.

David Hoetzlein

On June 3, at about 8:27 p.m., Hoetzlein was arrested on suspicion of killing his mother, Tomoko Hoetzlein. He dismembered her body before dumping her remains in a dumpster adjacent to the apartment where they resided together.

On the morning of June 3 at 6:50 a.m., deputies assigned to the Camarillo Police Department responded to a “suspicious circumstances” call that led them to the Las Positas Apartments complex in the 300 block of Townsite Promenade. Deputies located the human remains, which prompted an investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and later detained Hoetzlein, who was alone in his apartment. He was ultimately transported to Headquarters Patrol Station in Ventura, pursuant to a search warrant. Evidence was located during the investigation, which connected Hoetzlein to the murder of his mother.

He was arrested for murder and booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility, where he is currently being held in lieu of a $3 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned.

Ventura police said that it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Marco at (805) 384-4739.