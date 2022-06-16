After a more than two-year hiatus, the Monterey Park Japanese American Senior Citizen Club was able to resume its general meetings.

Apparently, the members were eager to get together with old friends, as over 200 people came together at 9:30 a.m. on May 21 at Langley Center in Monterey Park.

After concluding the normal club agenda, President Janice Uba acknowledged members who had turned 88 years old during the pandemic. Out of the 34 who had done so, 18 were in attendance at this initial meeting. Unfortunately, the club lost 36 members from 2020-2022 when we were unable to meet. We honored them by having board members read their names and observing a moment of silence.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the meeting was the distribution of a Welcome Back/Mother’s Day obento that was given out at no cost to members in good standing. At the conclusion of the meeting, several members expressed that they had a good time and were eager to attend the next meeting to be held on Saturday, June 18, starting at 9:30 a.m.

We are actively seeking new members, so if you are interested in joining, please call Membership Chair Christine Kizuka at (323) 269-2467. We welcome all who are 50 or older.

Photos by PATRICK GIBO