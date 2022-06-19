SAN JOSE — This Sunday, June 19, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Hands:

The story of one of the unsung heroes of the AAPI community is told in a new, award-winning book by Bay Area filmmaker Jeffrey Gee Chin (pictured). “A Rebel’s Outcry” shows us inside the life of civil rights leader Sei Fujii and shows a unique look at the Issei generation.

Many AAPI-owned small businesses are still feeling the negative effects of the pandemic. We’re joined by a Bay Area banking manager who shares tips and resources available for business-owners building back during the pandemic.

Plus a performance by singer Reigne Reario.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area and 6 p.m. on COZI TV.