Angel City FC forward Jun Endo drives ahead of Elizabeth Eddy of the Houston Dash, during Tuesday’s scoreless draw at Banc of California Stadium. ACFC’s best chance of the match came in the 69th minutes, when Endo’s laser shot from the penalty arc was thwarted by a spectacular save by Houston keeper Jane Campbell. Angel City is on the road this Saturday against Louisville. (Photo by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo)