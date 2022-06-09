The seven-member group Travis Japan is topping the list of = artists performing at the first-ever Rising Japan MusicFest, this Saturday and Sunday in Norco.

Plenty of pop excitement is on tap this weekend, when the inaugural Rising Japan MusicFest takes place at the sprawling Silverlakes Sports Complex in Norco.

Organized by the creators of the OC Japan Fair, the two-day event aims to bring together fans and performers to share a love of music and cross-Pacific culture.

Among the variety of acts taking the stage at Rising Japan MusicFest will be Japanese Canadian singer/actress Sera Kagami.

With the goal of supporting established and up-and-com­ing Japanese and Japanese American artists and spreading the love for Japanese music in the U.S., Rising Japan Mu­sicFest is being headlined by the boy band Travis Japan. The seven-member group is one of the latest from famed agency Johnny & Associates, the Japanese pop juggernaut that has brought forth such acts as Arashi and SMAP.

Also set to appear are Japanese rapper Zeebra, interna­tional singer Nulbarich, Minmi, and Micro from Def Tech, among others.

Two outdoor stages will showcase artists, while booths and other events including a bubble party featuring the Kawaii Crew will allow visitors the chance to experience Japanese music, culture, food, drink, and more.

Enjoy stand-up comedy, meet the maids from Arcane Maid Cafe, watch dance performances and see rising stars perform in person.

Along with music, fans can enjoy shopping and a variety of Japanese food stands. Try authentic Japanese cuisine from one of 15 vendors, including Asahi, Itoen and Shin-Sen-Gumi. Fans can also roam through Japan-inspired pop-up shops to browse a selection of goods and crafts. Sake and beer tasting from some of Japan’s most iconic brands will also be available.

The festival begins at 12 noon on both Saturday and Sunday at 5555 Hamner Ave. in Norco.

Tickets are available online at http://risingjapan-musicfest.com and at the door.