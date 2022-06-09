TaikoProject (pictured) will perform with Bombu Taiko and Kitsune Taiko.

TaikoProject returns to the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, on Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. with its exuberant blend of percussion and choreography, for their annual taiko extravaganza, “Rhythmic Relations 2022.”



“We’re excited to present our home concert in Little Tokyo this summer,” says TaikoProject Executive Director Bryan Yamami. “We have been based here for 20 years, and it’s truly our home and heart.”



The evening will open with both new and favorite taiko songs performed by TaikoProject, Bombu Taiko, and youth performing group Kitsune Taiko.

TaikoProject has been captivating audiences since its founding in 2000, performing alongside such stars as Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, Usher, and John Legend. The group has performed on the Academy Awards, at the Grammys, on NBC’s “The Voice,” and was featured in rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars’ epic “Up in the Air” music video.

Last year, the group recorded tracks for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony, and this year, they were featured in Lisa Ling’s “Take Out” series and in MTV’s AAPI Heritage Month streaming promotional videos.



After intermission, TaikoProject presents collaborations with guest artists, including bassist Miiko Watanabe, guitarist Glenn Suravech, and taiko legend Johnny Mori. Exploring new dimensions in taiko-based music under the artistic direction of Masato Baba, TaikoProject blends powerful drumming with dance, bamboo flute (shinobue), marimba and voice like no other group.



Ticket prices start at $25; reserved seating. Tickets are available at www.jaccc.org.