From left: Kent Komae, scholarship recipients Michael Jacobe and Andrew Wong, and Eun-Hyey Lok, licensed marriage and family therapist and Fuller alumna.

On May 6 at Fuller School of Psychology and Marriage and Family Therapy in Pasadena, the 2022 Ryo and Jean Komae Scholarships were awarded during a celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The Komae Scholarships help the next generation of mental health clinicians who have a desire to serve in the Asian American community.

Since 2011, 23 scholarships have been awarded to graduate students in marriage and family therapy, social work and clinical psychology programs. Many of these graduates are now practicing in mental health settings across Southern California.

This year’s recipients are students at Fuller Theological Seminary studying to receive their master’s degrees in marriage and family therapy. They are Michael Jacobe and Andrew Wong, each of whom has a unique vision and calling to bring hope, healing and wellness to the Asian American community after graduation.