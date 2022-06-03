Taking a moment to realize that freedom isn’t free, Girl Scout Troop 4345 (Brownies through Ambassadors) spent part of their Memorial Day weekend by assisting Boy Scout Troops 719 and 683 in clipping overgrown grass, cleaning and polishing gravesite markers and placing flags at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, remembering and honoring the veterans of VFW Post 1961.

Trying to figure out how to get the flag in with the flowers, tip toes not enough, Brownie Girl Scout Tess Miyamoto used her father’s shoulders to boost her up.