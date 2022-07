Shohei Ohtani listens to a question during an interview at Dodger Stadium on Monday, ahead of the Home Run Derby later in the evening. Ohtani has been selected to both pitch and bat as a designated hitter in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game, when it returns to Chavez Ravine more than 40 years after it took place here in 1980. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)