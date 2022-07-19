From left: Jacob Oei, Isabella Wada, Kenji Horigome

TORRANCE — The Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League has presented scholarship awards of $1,000 each to three graduating seniors.

The awardees are:

Kenji Horigome: Downtown Magnet High School, Harvey Mudd College, Claremont; major: astrophysics

Jacob Oei: Edison High School, UC Berkeley; major: psychology

Isabella Wada: South Pasadena High School, American University of Paris for first year, then transferring to USC; major: marketing

Awardees are of Japanese descent and from single-parent families. The scholarship is named in memory of Hana Uno Shepard, a chapter member who was active in the redress movement of the 1980s.

Co-Presidents Miyako Kadogawa and Mitchell Matsumura presented the awards on June 10 at Columbia Park in Torrance before seven GLA board members and six guests, including four family members of awardees.