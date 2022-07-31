February 2, 1957 – July 18, 2022

Hiroshi passed away peacefully at his home in Inglewood, Calif., with his family by his side. He was 65 years young. He was born in Kumamoto, Japan, on the Omori family farm. Hiroshi was preceded in death by his parents, Seiichi Omori and Toshiko (Mori) Omori; his brothers, Henry Keisuke Omori and Edward Kazuhiko Omori; and his niece, Vivian Noriko Omori Weintraub.

Hiroshi grew up in Echo Park after his family moved to California from Japan in 1960. He met his wife, Diane Margaret (Pell) Omori, when they both worked at Ralph’s Market in 1984. They later married on December 6, 1986, on the 40th year wedding anniversary of his parents. This was followed by the birth of their only child, Kamerin, in 1989. They spent the next 35 years living in Los Angeles until Hiroshi’s death.

Hiroshi enjoyed his career as a network engineer, working the past 20 years at UCLA until his retirement last July. He could fix anything!

Hiroshi had an easygoing, gentle nature with a generous heart and a fun sense of humor; he loved sharing “dad” jokes and puns on social media. He enjoyed gardening and sharing the fruits of his labor with neighbors and friends, cycling at the beach, cooking, camping, and building things around the house. He was an avid fan of the Lakers and the lottery, which he played every Friday. Music was a big part of his life, with Pandora in his truck, and attended many concerts throughout his life.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Diane; and loving daughter, Kamerin Toshiko Omori; his 105-year-old uncle, Keiichi Omori; nephews, Steve Edward Omori, and his wife, Erin Jean Omori, and their son, Justin Steven Omori; Bryan Hiroshi Omori, and his wife, Katie Lea Omori, and their children, Aubrey and Benjamin; sister-in-law, Susan Oda Omori, and twin nieces, Lyssa Ren Omori, and her husband, Gregg Fujie, and Dawn Riye Omori-Lui, and her husband, Justin Lui, and their baby, Dylan Lui; and many cousins, in-laws, and grand-pups, Natto and Dogma “Meaty.”

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Hiroshi will be missed by all who knew him.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441