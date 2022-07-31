We regretfully announce the passing of Lorraine Toshiko Farrar of Compton, Calif. on July 26, 2022. Lorraine was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully.

Lorraine, a loving and dedicated mother, was brought into this world on January 7, 1932, to Setsugo and Misayo Kurisu. She was born in Wailuku, Maui, Hawaii and attended Iao Intermediate School, Baldwin High School and the University of Hawaii. She was a lifelong secretary of over 35 years. Her two loves in later life were golf and bowling. She leaves behind three children: a daughter, Signe; and two sons, Garen and Millard; three grandchildren, Qiana, Tashi and Mikio; and one great-grandchild, Qiyoshi.

Lorraine requested that no services be held. After cremation, her ashes will be spread at sea. To all those who touched her life the family wishes to express their gratitude for all the love, kindness and generosity you showed her.