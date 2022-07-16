Photo taken at Southern California welcome luncheon for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on May 1, 2015 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

The following statement is from Mari Miyoshi, board chairwoman of the Japan America Society of Southern California.

In solidarity with the Southern California community and the people of Japan, the Japan America Society of Southern California shares the great sorrow at the tragic loss of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In 2015, then Prime Minister Abe along with Madame Akie Abe graced us with their presence at a Southern California welcome luncheon that was co-presented by the Japan America Society of Southern California in partnership with other organizations in the community.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be sorely missed not only for his immeasurable contributions to the U.S.-Japan relationship but also as a wonderful person. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and the people of Japan.