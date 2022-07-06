A funeral service for Kazuko Nakawatase, 87-year-old, Santa Maria, Calif.-born Sansei, who passed away on May 30, 2022, in Torrance, will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St., L.A., Calif.

She is predeceased by her husband, Joe Nakawatase; and is survived by her daughters, Lynn (Steve) Honda and Leala (Jack) Stephenson; grandchildren, Makena, Kai, Keanu, and Mailina Honda, and Kira and Quinn Stephenson; brother, Tada (Susan) Uno of Fredricksburg, Virginia; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Uno of Menlo Park, Calif., Anne Uno of McLean, Virginia and Ruby Kiyohara; brother-in-law, Roy (Terry) Nakawatase; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449