There is a brand new Netflix Death Note series in the works, and the creators of Stranger Things are leading the project.

According to Deadline, the Duffer brothers and their newly minted Upside Down Pictures have been slated to produce a new live action Death Note adaptation. Matt and Ross Duffer are currently trending as Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 smashes Netflix ratings records. Netflix had previously produced a Death Note live action film in 2017 directed by Adam Wingard. The film currently has a 4.5/10 on IMDb.

Death Note was written and illustrated by the mangaka team of Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. The 108 chapter manga follows teen genius Light Yagami and the mysterious notebook he discovers known as the “Death Note.” The Death Note, which had previously belonged to a shinigami or “death god”, kills anyone whose name is written on its pages.

The manga had received a 37-episode anime television series produced by Madhouse. The Death Note anime currently holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can watch the full Death Note anime at Crunchyroll.

