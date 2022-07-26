September 30, 1943 – July 6, 2022

Kimie Wallace, 78, passed away from natural causes on July 6, 2022, with her family by her side in Pasadena, Calif.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, July 21, at Fukui Mortuary in Los Angeles, Calif.

She was born September 30, 1943, in Misaki, Japan, to Tamekichi and Tsutayo Fujisaki.

Kimie attended Yokohama Women’s College and worked at a U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan, where she met and married Robert Wallace. She had two children and moved to the U.S. shortly afterwards. She worked as an executive secretary at Obayashi Corporation and later became an entrepreneur for children’s clothing.

Kimie’s hobbies and interests included family, gardening and reading. She tended to her flowers and plants every day. She also loved pets. She devoted much of her time and energy to family and friends.

Kimie Wallace is survived by her husband, Robert; sister, Masako Obi; brother, Minoru Fujisaki; sons, Jason and Scott, and their spouses; and 3 grandchildren, Kenneth Kaden and Phoebe.