SAN FRANCISCO — After a two-year hiatus, Konko Church of San Francisco is holding its annual Summer Festival Bazaar on Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come eat your favorite foods, play bingo, and enter the raffle too.

The menu includes yakitori, beef and vegetable curry, St. Louis ribs, Imagawayaki and chirashi sushi, plus a bake sale.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting Boy Scout Troop 58.

Konko Church is located at 1909 Bush St. (at Laguna) in Japantown. For more information, call (415) 931-0453 or visit https://facebook.com/KonkoSF/.