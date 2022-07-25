Kurt Jack Matsumoto, 65-year-old, Pasadena, Calif.-born Sansei, passed away on May 14, 2022, in Pasadena. He is predeceased by his father, Jake Jack Matsumoto, and is survived by his mother, Mary Michi Matsumoto; step-son, Devin Larscheid; siblings, Don (Kathy) Matsumoto and Kelly (David) Hokyo; niece and nephew, Jacey Hokyo and Jake Matsumoto; and also survived by other relatives.

A Celebration of Life for Kurt was held in his hometown of Pasadena on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449