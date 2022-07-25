Etsuko Kaneko Trujillo, 91, Covina, Calif., passed away on the 7th of July, 2022. Etsuko was born August 20, 1930, in Tokorozawa, Saitama-ken, Japan, to Kei Abe and Kametaro Kaneko. An avid reader, Etsuko was an award-winning writer and poet of senryu, contributing her work to publications such as TV Fan. She was also an accomplished artist and would often express her boundless creativity through oil painting, quilting, weaving, and sewing. As a member of the Little Tokyo Library Quilting Group, she was active in quilt exhibitions and shows. For many years, Etsuko worked at Matsuzakaya Department Store in Little Tokyo, where she enjoyed making friends and meeting new people.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Maria del Carmen Trujillo; two of her sisters, her brother, and parents. She lives on in the hearts of her husband, Pedro Luis Trujillo; her daughters, Naomi Rene Trujillo (Katie) and Maya Luisa Nickerson (Tom); four grandchildren, Andy, Tony, Gracie, and Noah; and great-grandchild, Minerva. Etsuko is also survived by the Terai and Shimizu families in Japan. She will be greatly missed.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441