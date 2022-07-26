Kellyn Acosta (Courtesy LAFC)

The Los Angeles Football Club will hold celebrate Japanese Heritage Night this Friday, July 29, when they host the Seattle Sounders for an 8 p.m. match at Banc of California Stadium.

LAFC features midfielder Kellyn Acosta, who will serve as honorary parade marshal during next month’s Nisei Week Grand Parade.

In addition to the game, there will be special guests, and a limited ticket package is available that includes an exclusive LAFC Hello Kitty embroidered ball cap.

The ticket and cap package is only available to the first 250 fans who purchase tickets through the official link, which can be found at the Nisei Week home page: https://niseiweek.org.

Banc of California Stadium is located at 3939 S. Figueroa St., next to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

LAFC plays in in Major League Soccer as a member club of the league’s Western Conference.