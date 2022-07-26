Dancers at the 2019 festival at LBJCC. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center, 1766 Seabright Ave., will present an Obon event on Saturday, July 30, at 5:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to have everyone join us,” said an LBJCC spokesperson “Bring your dancing shoes for a fun-filled night of ondo dancing.”

Water and shaved ice will be available but food will not be for sale.



Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.

Parking will be available at the Wallboard Tool parking lot south of the center on Seabright.

For more information, call (562) 754-8226 or visit www.lbjcc.org.