In partnership with the documentary “Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust,” a free, virtual live-streamed day of action, “Manzanar Diverted: Converging Conversations,” will be held on Sunday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Pacific, 12 p.m. Central, 1 p.m. Eastern.

The Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition will join in conversation with director Ann Kaneko about the Griffith Park Internment Camp.

Twin Cities JACL will discuss intersections of Indigenous and Japanese American communities. Other topics will include environmental racism and the Delta Conveyance.

Other partners include 18 Million Rising, Nia Tero, Oyate Hotanin, Tsuru for Solidarity, Owens Valley Indian Water Commission, Sierra Club, Great Lakes EcoRegion Network, Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Tribe, Mono Lake Committee, and Minidoka Pilgrimage, with welcome from Tina Orduno Calderon.

Tune in at www.manzanardiverted.com. Register at: http://tinyurl.com/manzanardiv

Then, catch the premiere “POV“/PBS broadcast of “Manzanar, Diverted” on Monday, July 18, at 10 p.m. (check local listings to confirm time). The documentary will be available to stream free until Aug. 18 at http://pbs.org and the PBS Video app.

Synopsis: At the foot of the majestic snow-capped Sierras, Manzanar, the World War II concentration camp, becomes the confluence for memories of Payahuunadü, the now-parched “land of flowing water.” Intergenerational women from Native American, Japanese American and rancher communities form an unexpected alliance to defend their land and water from Los Angeles.