July 20, 1919 — June 24, 2022

Ms. Takeko “Tachy” Wakiji, 102, Pasadena, Calif.-born Nisei resident of Pasadena, passed away on June 24, 2022, Mission Care Center, Rosemead.

She is predeceased by sister, Masako Shima; brother, Hajime “James” Wakiji; sister, Kaoru Wakiji; brother, George Wakiji; and sister, Mari Wakiji; nephew, Hiroshi Wakiji. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Tachy went to school and lived in Pasadena until her family was taken to the internment camp in Gila River, Arizona. She left there in 1944 to go to New York, where she worked as an au pair, lived at a co-op, then worked at the Sidney Hillman Health Center. When the health center closed, she was offered a job at Amalgamated Bank, working over 40 years until she retired at age 85 as First Vice President.

She was very close to her family and friends, always sending cards or making phone calls for special occasions. She walked briskly every day and maintained a healthy life. She was extremely smart, generous and efficient, and impressed all who met her.

Private burial services were held with family.

