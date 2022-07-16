A funeral service for May Ayame Hashimoto, 95-year-old, Seattle, Wash.-born Nisei, who peacefully passed away on June 28, 2022, in Los Angeles, will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Zenshuji Soto Mission, 123 S. Hewitt St., Los Angeles.

She is predeceased by her husband, John Hashimoto; and daughter, Diane Hashimoto; and is survived by her children, Harvey (Yuko), Dr. Lawrence (Stacy) and Michael (Erica) Hashimoto, Bernice Diatalevi; grandchildren, Mitchell (Amy), Matthew, Hana, Emma and John; also survived by many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and relatives in Japan.

