A funeral service for the late Sally Mitsuko Hirano, 83-year-old, Hilo, Hawaii-born, resident of La Palma, who passed away on June 15, 2022, will be held on Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave. in Anaheim. Proof of vaccination and masks are required.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenneth Tamio Hirano; and sister, Shirley Matsumoto; she is survived by her son, Kelly Saburo Hirano; and his partner, Lupe De Los Angeles; grandpup, Goji; siblings, Harriet Dunn, Janet Terri (Paul) Ogasawara, Wilfred (Jean) and Earl Kuroyama; she is also survived by grandnieces, grandnephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441