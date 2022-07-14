Miyo Oku, mother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022, with sons, Bobby and Ronny, at her side, at UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica. Her final years were peaceful and pain-free at her home, cared for by her two sons. She was born to her parents, Kazuo and Kiku Nishi, on December 22, 1928, and raised in Venice, Calif., with her three sisters, Kiyoko, Ayako and Nancy. She was married in 1958 to her beloved husband and partner, the late Robert Shizuo Oku, until his passing in March 2002. Together they raised two sons: Robert K. Oku and Ronald F. Oku, both in Los Angeles. Miyo was always surrounded with love and is survived by her sister, Nancy Nish; two sons, Robert and Ronald; and several nieces and nephews.