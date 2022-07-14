Paul Makoto Gima, age 80, resident of Cerritos, born in Kailua, Hawaii on May 15, 1942, passed away on June 29, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and David Hudson; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Grace Gima; grandchildren, Ian and Dylan Hudson, Olivia and Ryan Gima; sister, Yvonne Liu.

Memorial service will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Chapel, Gate 1, on Monday, July 18, at 11 a.m. Burial service immediately to follow.

Casual attire, Hawaiian shirts.