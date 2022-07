SAN JOSE — This Sunday, July 10, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Award-winning filmmaker Suzanne Joe Kai (pictured) and iconic journalist Ben Fong Torres join us to talk about the making of “Like a Rolling Stone: The Life and Times of Ben Fong Torres” – an award-winning film about the Bay Area native’s life.

Plus a performance by Dakila.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11, 6 p.m. on COZI TV Comcast 186.