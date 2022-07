November 28, 1927 – June 24, 2022

Nobuko Kozono, 94 years old, born in Kagoshima, Japan and a resident of Los Angeles, Calif, passed away on June 24, 2022. Predeceased by her son, Hiroshi John; Nobuko is survived by her husband of 76 years, Yoshio Kozono; son, Sam (Susie) Kozono; daughter-in-law, Lillian Kozono; grandchildren, David Eiichi Kozono, MD, PhD, Jeffrey Yuji Kozono, Melissa Sayuri Kozono and Mitchell Tatsuya Kozono, PharmD. Also survived by sisters, Tokie (Shigeo) Mitani and Yoko Maeda of Kagoshima; nephew, Dale (Yoko) Mitani; and many relatives in Japan.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple located at 815 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441