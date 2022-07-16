Obon dance practice in the BCSF Gym.

SAN FRANCISCO — Buddhist Church of San Francisco, 1881 Pine St. (at Octavia), will hold the following Obon events:

Sunday, July 17: Obon/Hatsubon service at 10 a.m.; kimono sale from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; barbecue chicken pre-order pickup; Family Treasures silent auction starts online at https://auctria.events/bcsf

Monday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 20: Final dance practices will be held in the BCSF Gym from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 24: Bon Odori on Octavia Street from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

To keep everyone as safe as possible during BCSF’s 2022 Obon festivities, masks are required at all times when indoors, but may be removed while eating. Vaccinations are mandatory for in-temple service.

For more information, call (415) 776-3158 or visit www.buddhistchurchofsanfrancisco.org.