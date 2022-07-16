Ito Yosakoi

SAN FRANCISCO — Nihonmachi Street Fair will present “Our Community, Our Pride: Cultural Performances Under the Pagoda” on Saturday, July 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Japantown Peace Plaza, Post and Buchanan streets, San Francisco.

The schedule:

11:30 a.m.: West Coast Lion Dance Troupe

12 p.m.: San Francisco Taiko Dojo

1 p.m.: Parangal Dance Company

1:30 p.m.: Tay Than Hlaing Entertainment

1:45 p.m.: SCDC Samoan Warriors

2:15 p.m.: Gamelan Sekar Jaya

2:30 p.m.: TBA

3 p.m.: Uzumaru and Ito Yosakoi

Schedule subject to change. Check website for the latest line-up: www.nihonmachisf.org

Nihonmachi Street Fair pop-up performances are made possible through funding from the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development and San Francisco Recreation & Parks.