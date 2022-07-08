Screenshot from ANT1 TV Greece youtube.com.

Some politicians and news networks have been circulating images of Hideo Kojima, developer of the Metal Gear franchise, and misidentifying him as Yamagami Tetsuya. Tetsuya was apprehended earlier today for the assassination of former Prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Screenshot of Damien Rieu’s deleted tweet.

Images of Yamagami, a Nara resident, began circulating online after the shooting. Some twitter users joked that the suspected assassin bore a resemblance to critically acclaimed game developer Hideo Kojima. Damien Rieu, a far-right French politician, retweeted images of Kojima with the comment “The far-left kills.” The tweet has since been deleted, but screenshots of the blunder were taken prior to deletion.

Damien Rieu also retweeted a post of Hideo Kojima standing next to an image of Che Guevara with the comment “The assassin of Shinzo Abe is Samyuero Hydeo, extreme left activitst.”

Screenshot of tweet retweeted by Damien Rieu.

Images of Kojima were also shown on the ANT1 TV Greece News Channel on youtube.com. Right-wing politicians and news networks are attempting to connect the killer to left-wing ideals and figures like Che Guevara based on the images of Kojima. A number of Iranian news agencies including Mashregh News have also published images of Kojima in connection with Abe’s assassination.

Kojima is not suspected of assassinating former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Online comparisons of Kojima to Yamagami are based in racist ideas that people of Asian descent all look the same. The suspect, Yamagami, has been apprehended along with the homemade firearm used to assassinate Abe.

By BHIT YOON